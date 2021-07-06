Insider Nick Baker (Shpeshal_Nick on Twitter), who has a pretty good track record, has suggested that Sony’s rumored acquisition of Bluepoint Games is indeed real and the company planned to surprise fans with an announcement during an upcoming showcase.

Baker tweeted:

So it seems Sony Japan Twitter already spoiled this surprise? Because I was just now told the surprise was Bluepoint being acquired https://t.co/rQChxA6O4B — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) July 5, 2021

Baker’s tweet comes at an interesting time, not PlayStation Japan’s now-deleted tweet didn’t seem like a “mistake,” but because Bluepoint seems to be actively making an effort to dismiss reports of an acquisition. Shortly after the apparent blooper, Bluepoint updated its Twitter bio to claim that it’s a “fully independent, self funded” studio, and went the extra mile by adding similar wording to its job advertisements.

“Bluepoint Games is a completely independent and financially stable video game development company comprised of industry veterans who believe that hiring nothing but top talent means better products and a better environment, with less overhead and politics,” reads a job description for Senior Graphics Engineer. “We are looking for a Senior Graphics Engineer with an interest in cutting-edge graphics and visual effects systems join our team on a full time basis developing AAA titles for latest-gen home consoles.”

Looks like we’ll find out the truth sooner rather than later.

As for Sony’s showcase, rumor has it that we’ll get our first look at Santa Monica Studio’s highly-anticipated God of War [Ragnarok] at the event. Stay tuned for updates.