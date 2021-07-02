Earlier this week, Sony announced that Returnal developer Housemarque has joined the PlayStation Studios family. While sharing the news on Twitter, PlayStation Japan apparently made a “mistake” and uploaded an image announcing the acquisition of Bluepoint Games.

The tweet was promptly deleted, but as many pointed out, it didn’t seem like a simple mistake because the image used by PlayStation Japan was specifically created with a screenshot of Bluepoint’s Demons Souls Remake. This led many to believe that an acquisition is in the works or has already been completed, and will be announced in due course. However, Bluepoint seems keen to shut these conversations down.

As PlayStation Japan’s tweet made rounds, Bluepoint updated its Twitter bio to emphasize that it’s “a fully independent, self funded studio.”

Folks over at PushSquare noticed that Bluepoint also added similar wording to all of its job advertisements.

“Bluepoint Games is a completely independent and financially stable video game development company comprised of industry veterans who believe that hiring nothing but top talent means better products and a better environment, with less overhead and politics,” reads a job description for Senior Graphics Engineer. “We are looking for a Senior Graphics Engineer with an interest in cutting-edge graphics and visual effects systems join our team on a full time basis developing AAA titles for latest-gen home consoles.”

Whether PlayStation Japan genuinely made a mistake or not remains to be seen. It’s possible that Bluepoint is simply trying to steer attention away from the studio. Whatever the case, we’ll keep our readers posted.

[Source: PushSquare]