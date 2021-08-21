Gamescom 2021’s Opening Night Live host, Geoff Keighley, has teased a Saints Row announcement for the event. Over on Twitter, Keighley wrote that his team is “bossing” it with the announcements this year – a reference to the franchise. To make it more obvious, he included a link to Saints Row‘s official website, which shows graffiti on a wall with the word “rebooting.”

5 days until @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Wednesday. We are “Bossing” it with our announcements this year https://t.co/osudHTCxj1 See you live, Wednesday at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKD0sN pic.twitter.com/6zE974HW0Q — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 20, 2021

Now, we’ve known since 2019 that Volition is “deep in development of a brand new Saints Row game.” THQ Nordic confirmed as much, stating that the upcoming title will be “the first full entry in this much loved series since Saints Row IV was released in 2013.” Fans have long speculated that Volition is working on a fifth installment or some kind of a continuation of the series, but the tease above suggests that the project is a franchise reboot.

Whatever it is, we’ll find out on Wednesday, August 25th, starting 10 am PT/1 pm ET. According to Keighley, the two-hour show will offer “a new look at this holiday’s biggest upcoming video games and what lies beyond.” Other than Saints Row, confirmed appearances include Call of Duty: Vanguard, The King of Fighters XV, Splitgate, and a new game from Devolver Digital.

We’ll cover the announcements here so tune in on August 25th.