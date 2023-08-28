PS Plus Essential September 2023 Games Leaked

Reliable insider billbil-kun has leaked one of the three PS Plus Essential September 2023 games. If their report is true (and it always is), then headlining next month’s line-up is none other than 2022’s Saints Row reboot.

What other games are included in PS Plus Essential September 2023 games line-up?

Unlike previous months, billbil-kun has been unable to confirm the other two games included in next month’s Essential line-up. However, they are certain that Volition-developed Saints Row is one of them.

Saints Row has gone through somewhat of a redemption arc since its lackluster launch. The highly-anticipated reboot received middling reviews and suffered from a plethora of issues. Commercially, the game flopped. However, Volition has turned things around quite a bit, resolving Saints Row’s numerous bugs and issues, and releasing a steady stream of content.

Saints Row has come a long way since its release and just wrapped up its season pass so it makes sense for Sony to offer it as part of PS Plus. Whether this will breathe new life into the game or not remains to be seen.

Expect Sony to confirm September’s full Essential line-up this week, with the games becoming available on Tuesday, September 5.