After rumors that the highly anticipated sequel would get pushed out of 2021 into next year, Guerrilla Games confirmed the Horizon Forbidden West release date for February 18, 2022 at gamescom’s Opening Night Live stream today. They also released a 60fps patch for Horizon Zero Dawn on PS5 today, letting players experience Aloy’s original adventure and the Frozen Wilds expansion at a stunning frame rate.

Earlier this year, we finally got a look at Horizon Forbidden West gameplay via a dedicated PlayStation State of Play, but developer Guerrilla Games failed to announce a release date or even a window. Speculation began to fly around that the game had been pushed out of its expected 2021 release and into 2022. At the time, Sony indicated that release was targeted to the end of 2021, but left room for the title to slip into the following year. Reports followed that a delay would be announced at a Sony event in early September, however, it looks like Guerrilla and Sony decided to use Geoff Keighley’s stage to officially announce the release date.

Wonder when it’s coming no longer: The Horizon Forbidden West release date is February 18, 2022.

Guerrilla wants to make the wait a little bit easier however, and stealthily dropped a patch that enables 60fps for Horizon Zero Dawn on PS5. The update is available now and lets players experience the full base game and the Frozen Wilds expansion in a stunning 60fps frame rate if they’re playing on PS5. There’s no better time to catch up on Aloy’s story and prepare for Forbidden West next year.

Guerrilla has promised that the PS5 version of Horizon Forbidden West will run at 60fps as well. While the new-gen version will have extra enhancements and systems, the development team promises that the last-gen consoles aren’t limiting development, and players on PS4 will enjoy the game as well.

Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022.