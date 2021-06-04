Guerrilla Games has officially confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West will come with a 60 frames-per-second performance mode on the PlayStation 5.

During an interview with Hardware Zone, the developer was quizzed about frame rates and resolution, in response to which game director Mathijs de Jonge said that Horizon Forbidden West will feature a 4K/30 fps quality mode as well as a 60 fps performance mode on the new console.

Elswhere in the interview, de Jonge said that unlike Horizon Zero Dawn, the upcoming title will allow players to climb anywhere in its open world. In the first game, the developer specifically added yellow climbing handholds for players to climb set places. Additionally, Horizon Forbidden West won’t require players to use Focus often.

“The Focus ping is only for places where the light conditions are bad,” de Jonge told Hardware Zone. “At night for example, when you cannot see climbing points immediately, you can ping it just to see more clearly. Even without the ping though, you can always climb up places. We added the glider so you can quickly go down as well, which really speeds up traversal.”

De Jonge also delivered the unfortunate news that players won’t be able to ride the Tremortusk.

“The key reason for that is that quite a few years ago, we prototyped riding the bigger machines for the first game, and we noticed that if you put the gameplay camera behind that, it makes Aloy really, really small on the screen,” he explained. However, players can ride the Clawstrider, and although de Jonge declined to provide further details, he did tease that “there might be more” new machines for players to ride.

[Source: Hardware Zone]