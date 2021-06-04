Guerrilla Games has said that Horizon Forbidden West‘s PlayStation 5 version will feature extra details and systems not possible on the PlayStation 4. However, the developer has reassured last-gen players that they, too, will get a “great experience” because a lot of development and playtesting took place on the PS4.

In a video interview with Game Informer (transcript via IGN), game director Mathijs de Jonge said enhancements on the PS5 include special rendering techniques for underwater scenes, and a better lighting system.

We are ensuring that owners of that console [PS4] have a great experience and the game will look fantastic on that console. For the PlayStation 5 we can go much further, of course. Graphically, the rendering technique for the underwater scenes is special for the PlayStation 5, it has extra details and extra systems, like the wave technique is better on that system. The lighting on Aloy on PlayStation 5 has much more definition. We use a special cinematic lighting rig, that on the PlayStation 4 is only used in cutscenes, because the game is not running and we have more processing power in those scenes. But with the PlayStation 5 we have plenty of processing power, so we can have that lighting rig always available, so she always looks great with that lighting setup travelling with her anywhere.

Guerrilla Games also recently confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West will come with a 60 frames-per-second performance mode on the PS5.

A release window for the title has yet to be confirmed, but the developer has promised more information soon.

