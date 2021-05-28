Following Horizon Forbidden West‘s stunning showcase, Guerrilla Games took to the PlayStation Blog to shed light on various features, including combat. The studio promised an emphasis on tactics and choice by giving players “a huge variety of weapons.”

“Aloy’s trusty Spear is good for close combat and enables a new set of combos,” Guerrilla Games wrote. “Bows with specialized ammo types strip armor off machines to expose their weak spots. Adhesive grenades can be fired from slingshots, temporarily stalling foes. Plus many more, and all of them can be upgraded at a workbench.”

As shown in yesterday’s State of Play, Aloy has new tools at her disposal including the Pullcaster, which enables her to get out of trouble quickly. Meanwhile, the Shieldwing allows her to descend safely and take down enemies from above. There’s also a Diving Mask, which opens up “a whole new underwater world” for exploration.

“Not to mention big upgrades to her Focus, which now shows areas that allow free-climbing and gives her the ability to override more machines for mounts or combat,” added Guerrilla Games.

Following the State of Play, fans understandably wonder when they can get their hands on Horizon Forbidden West. While Guerrilla Games doesn’t have a release date to share, it reassured players that development is on track and more information will be revealed soon.

“We don’t have an exact release date yet, but development is on track and we’ll have an update for you very soon,” the studio wrote to conclude the blog.

[Source: PS Blog]