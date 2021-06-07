Guerrilla Games’ Mathijs de Jonge has said that Horizon Forbidden West‘s cross-generation development hasn’t limited the studio in any way.

During an interview with Hardware Zone, de Jonge was quizzed about the oft-debated topic, to which he said that apart from fast loading, 3D audio, and DualSense features, any differences between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of the game are purely graphical in that the last-gen version will understandably feature less details. Nevertheless, Guerrilla Games is designing a great experience on both platforms.

De Jonge said:

I don’t think the cross-generation development was limiting in any way. When we started with the concept of this game, we had so many great ideas that ended up being included – to the point that we didn’t really think about hardware limitations or anything, we just wanted to design a really nice, unique experience for the player. An awesome adventure. That’s how we also brainstormed all the quests and events the player is going to go through. I think that the big delta between these two consoles, apart from the 3D audio, quick loading and DualSense of course, is on the graphical side of things. On the PlayStation 5, we can add so much more detail graphically. We can see the tiny hairs on Aloy’s face, for example. You can also see a ton of detail from far away.

As an example, de Jonge pointed fans towards the moss that can be seen growing on in-game rocks. On the PS5, each strand of moss is rendered individually.

Horizon Forbidden West has yet to be dated.

[Source: Hardware Zone]