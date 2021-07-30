It looks like Horizon Forbidden West may be slipping to 2022 as yet another delay hits the video game industry. The report also states that the delay will be announced as part of a PlayStation State of Play broadcast in September (though these leaks and reports could force Guerrilla and Sony to speak up and address it sooner). The rumor initially cropped up from GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb on the Giant Bomb show, GrubbSnax. While Grubb said that the delay was still being decided, his report was further corroborated by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who said a source confirmed that the delay is a done deal.

“I’ve heard, not certain, but I’ve heard that something’s coming in September and… I’m trying to debate if I want to be the one to say this… I think ‘that game’ is going to get delayed to 2022,” Grubb said on the show. He goes on to clarify that by “that game,” he means Horizon Forbidden West.

Grubb then says that he’s “thinks they may have a” September State of Play live stream, which would outline Sony’s PlayStation lineup for the fall and winter, but also reveal the news of the Horizon Forbidden West delay to 2022. Schreier’s Bloomberg report only corroborates the delay to 2022, and does not mention the rumored State of Play, so how and where it will be announced is still up in the air at this point. Sony has yet to comment on the reports.

Sony itself warned of a potential delay from the previously vague “holiday 2021” target launch window for Horizon Forbidden West. In June, PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst said “For Horizon, we think we are on track to release this holiday season. But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.” At the same time, Santa Monica Studios’ God of War sequel was revealed as not quite as far along, and thus itself was pushed into 2022.

Sony has yet to officially confirm the delay.

[Via: VGC]