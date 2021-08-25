One of the first games to be announced during gamescom Opening Night Live was a brand new Marvel title. Rumors had already been circulating that a Marvel XCOM game was being created and it turns out those were true. 2K’s new franchise is Marvel’s Midnight Suns, a tactical RPG that promises to show off the darker side of the Marvel Universe when it releases in March 2022.

Firaxis Games has teamed up with Marvel to create a game featuring a surprising blend of recognizable Marvel characters and some new faces, in particular the player’s own new hero. Players assume the role of Hunter, a new completely customizable Marvel character resurrected by a group of existing heroes known as the Midnight Suns. Together with heroes like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Blade, Nico Minoru, Magik, Ghost Rider, Doctor Strange, Captain America, and Wolverine, she is the last line of defense against the demonic forces of the underworld and Lilith, the Mother of Demons, as they try to stop them completing the Darkhold.

In an interview with Polygon, Firaxis’ Jake Solomon revealed Marvel approached the developer after they made XCOM 2 to then create a game based on the Midnight Sons comic book arc. Despite the developer’s history with the XCOM franchise, there will be “zero mechanics” shared between this game and that franchise, including a lack of permadeath in the Marvel title. However, it’s said that it will still scratch that tactical itch, and Firaxis is the right developer to be making this game. Players can get a first glimpse of Midnight Suns gameplay 11:30am PT on September 1.

While nine faces have been revealed alongside Hunter, there will be a total of 13 Marvel heroes altogether and players will have a choice as to which three heroes they fight alongside in each turn-based mission. Each battle will level up the skills of all of the heroes involved and Hunter will also have a choice of 40 superpowers across the light and dark spectrum.

The Abbey is the headquarters of the Midnight Suns. In between missions, players can explore the building and its grounds while developing their lives and relationships with other heroes outside of combat. This could involve playing video games or cards with them, or practicing your moves. Conversation choices will be important and there is even the option to give gifts.

Marvel Midnight Suns is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch in March 2022.

[Source: Gamescom, Polygon]