Following a delay to early 2022, Kung Fu brawler Sifu now has an official release date. Developer Sloclap will launch Sifu on February 22, 2022, adding another anticipated game to a month already packed with releases. The Sifu release date was announced with a new trailer showing a few new locations and revealing that preorders are open now.

You can preorder Sifu on either the PlayStation Store or Epic Games Store now. The standard edition runs $39.99, with a deluxe edition coming in at $49.99, offering 48-hour early access ahead of the game’s launch, the digital art book, “The Art of Sifu,” the original Sifu soundtrack by Howie Lee, and a 10% discount for preordering (bringing the deluxe edition to only $44.99). Preordering either version of Sifu will also net you a Special Avatar Pack and exclusive photo mode Cinematic Pack.

Woven with themes of redemption and revenge, Sifu sees a Kung Fu student on a quest to track down the murderers who killed his family. He has only two things to help him: mastery of Kung Fu and a magic pendant that revives him anytime he dies. However, with each revive, he also grows older; the quest for vengeance exacting a heavy toll. He’s made it his life’s mission, but is revenge worth the heavy cost?

Gameplay is heavy action with exacting Kung Fu brawling. Based on classic Kung Fu films, the gameplay and the story work together to create a unique and visceral experience as you gain the skills necessary to complete your quest.

Sifu was first announced in a PlayStation State of Play earlier this year, with an expected release of late 2021. But as is wont to happen with so many games currently, the pandemic pushed the title into 2022. Sloclap did not want to compromise on either quality or the health and safety of the team. However, the developers now feel comfortable locking in a date about six months away.

Sifu releases on February 22, 2022 for PS4, PS5, and PC.