Gamescom Opening Night Live is yet another annual Geoff Keighley celebration of games, with plenty of big announcements and reveals waiting in the wings to be shown. This year’s show is set to be a big one with a few of the surprises already known, and still more under wraps. Opening Night Live kicks off at 11am PT/2pm ET, and you can catch it live with us in the embedded YouTube stream below.

Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021

Start time: 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST

You can also watch Opening Night Live at the following links:

We know that the ONL stream will give us our first public look at Call of Duty: Vanguard gameplay, a new updated announcement for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (which hasn’t been seen much since 2019), a rebooted Saints Row announcement, a new Death Stranding Director’s Cut trailer, and a fresh look at Far Cry 6. There have also been a few teases, such as from the original creator and composer of Tomb Raider.

Here’s what we know will be at the Opening Night Live showcase:

Of course, there are certain to be plenty of surprises that are being held close to the chest, so don’t miss the full Opening Night Live stream when it airs later today.