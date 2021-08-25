The composer for the original 1996 Tomb Raider, Nathan McCree, has teased that there will be a “big announcement” at this year’s gamescom 2021 Opening Night Live. Furthermore, the composer also states that the announcement is related to him and Toby Gard, the creator of the original Tomb Raider, further fueling speculation that there may be a surprise in store for fans of the series.

As it stands, while the original Tomb Raider has seen a remake as well as a reboot of the series by Square Enix in 2013, the classic action-adventure game has yet to see a remastered version. The game was originally developed by UK-based Core Design, with Eidos Interactive publishing. Square Enix would later acquire the publisher, while Core Design eventually became Rebellion Derby before being shut down in 2010.

Adding fuel to the fire, when asked by a fan whether the announcement would be “worth watching for fans of classic Lara Croft,” McCree responded with a short “I would say so”. However, it’s important to note that Square Enix—the current owners of the Tomb Raider IP—do not have plans of presenting anything at gamescom this year. Furthermore, Toby Gard’s two studios, Tangentlemen and Cathuria Games, are also not listed on the gamescom company list.

Aside from a possible surprise game announcement, McCree could also be hinting at something music-related. Last month, the composer also released a series of synth mixes titled The Tomb Raider Suite, which features a variety of soundtracks from the original Tomb Raider games—though this wouldn’t really explain how the creator would be involved. Another possibility could be a collaborative project between the two former Core Design coworkers, though this would likely be outside of the Tomb Raider IP and published under a company other than Square Enix.

For now, fans will have to simply wait until gamescom’s Opening Night Live event to see for themselves.