Jett: The Far Shore Release Date Announced for the PS4 and PS5

JETT: The Far Shore will officially launch for the PS4 and PS5 on October 5, 2021. Developer Superbrothers revealed a new release date announcement trailer at gamescom 2021’s Opening Night Live event, showcasing some gameplay and story from the game. Additionally, JETT is currently available for preorder at a 20% discounted price until launch day.

As we covered during the game’s announcement at Sony’s PlayStation State of Play earlier this year, JETT is a narrative-heavy exploration game set in a sci-fi world. Players control Mei, an explorer who is researching an unfamiliar planet alongside her fellow Jett scouts. Inspired by other cinematic exploration games like flOwer, JETT takes place both on foot and flying across the planet’s landscape in a “jett” ship.

The trailer also teases some of these aspects, hinting at something deeper, stranger, and in some cases more menacing than initially shown. From the gameplay we’ve seen, we know that the core game mechanics revolve around investigating local flora and fauna, as well as researching the source of strange soundwaves emanating from the earth. Speaking of soundwaves, Jett also boasts a musical score made in collaboration with Oxenfree composer C. Andrew Rohrmann.

When you’re not learning more about the environment, players can also talk to other explorers to uncover more information about their pasts. “Jett tells a layered cinematic story, with on foot segments where you’re able to soak in the mood of a space and talk to people,” states Patrick McAllister, co-creator of publisher Pine Scented Software. “… you piece together a thoughtful narrative that is sometimes warm and intimate, often heavy hearted, occasionally spectacular.”

Jett: The Far Shore is available for preorder starting today on the PlayStation Store at $29.99. Those who preorder the game get a 20% discount until launch day on October 5, 2021

