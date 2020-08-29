MiHoYo has announced that its open-world action role-playing game, Genshin Impact, will launch on September 28th on the PlayStation 4 with exclusive bonuses. There’s also a limited preorder bundle available now in Europe and North America via the PlayStation Store, which includes various in-game items to get players started.

PlayStation players will get the exclusive Sword of Descension and Wings of Descension upon release, with more bonuses promised post launch. An official overview of the items is as follows:

The Sword of Descension is an impressive weapon that will prove quite handy at the outset of your adventure. It not only has a chance of dealing additional damage to nearby opponents but also grants a considerable increase to attack damage when equipped on the Traveler, making it the perfect choice for dealing with any pesky enemies you may encounter early on.

The Wings of Descension is an exclusive stylized wind glider. Your trusty wind glider will help you travel quickly over adverse enemies and terrain, and will allow you to safely navigate heights that would be otherwise impossible.

The $9.99 Adventurer’s Starter Bundle will be available for preorder for a limited time. Players will gain access to the content after launch. Here’s what’s included:

Advanced character EXP material: Hero’s Wit ×15

Advanced weapon EXP material: Mystic Enhancement Ore ×20

Wish material: Acquaint Fate ×2

Currency: Mora ×150,000

Character EXP material: Adventurer’s Experience ×80

Weapon EXP material: Fine Enhancement Ore ×50

Food items: Northern Smoked Chicken ×10, Sautéed Matsutake ×10, Sweet Madame ×10, Tea Break Pancake ×10

Genshin Impact will also release on the PC and mobile devices.