Genshin Impact 4.6 Update Bringing New Adventures and More This Month

miHoYo has revealed that the Genshin Impact 4.6 update is nearly here and with it comes a host of new adventures and much more.

Titled Two Worlds Aflame, the Crimson Night Fades, the Genshin Impact 4.6 Update hits PS5 on April 24, and brings players the following additions to the game.

New Area

Venturing southeast from Romaritime Harbor nestles a small village named Petrichor. Here begins a new adventure to discover the fabled kingdom of Remuria, a once thriving realm, yet now cradled by deep water, slumbering soundlessly with its narrative lost to the waves. Ruled by King Remus, Remuria mysteriously disappeared in history, well before the establishment of the Court of Fontaine.

However, strange occurrences started to emerge in Petrichor recently. Led by a talking cat, we’ll navigate through the sunken castle and dive into an enchanting and vibrant deep-sea area Sea of Bygone Eras to unveil the truth behind the kingdom’s fall. Even a mysterious dragon of dreamy appearance will await silently ahead.

New Character

In the Archon Quests of Fontaine, Arlecchino made an indelible debut even without showing her hand, balancing the fine line between ally and adversary. Upon version 4.6, we can discover more about her power, the roles she plays, and the past that made her who she is today.

As the Fourth of the Fatui Harbingers, Arlecchino aka The Knave shows an overwhelming strength in combat with her use of Pyro and a polearm, as well as her special mechanic — Bond of Life. First found in some Fatui Operatives and certain weapon effects around Fontaine, the Bond of Life effect stays on its target and prevents healing until the victim receives the same amount of healing equal to the active Bond of Life. However, Arlecchino is able to utilize the Bond of Life on herself to strengthen her own attacks.

Music Tour

Back to Watatsumi Island in Inazuma, a music tour organized by Arataki Itto and Dvorak is on its way. The music tour Iridescent Arataki Rockin’ for Life Tour de Force of Awesomeness will rock and roll for life, honoring a brave puppy who saves countless lives of other creatures on the battlefield. The passion also needs a stage to perform, which will split into 3 main stages of preparation, including playing different instruments at wills, collecting items, and restoring the melodies by filling in missing notes. Participants of the festival may have the chance to obtain a brand-new instrument Nightwind Horn and the opportunity to watch Itto perform on stage in person!

