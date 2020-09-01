PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September 1, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
September’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PS4 Games
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons $39.99
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions $59.99
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition $84.99
- Eastasiasoft Indie Shmup Bundle $8.99
- Educational Games for Kids $12.99
- F1 2020 $59.99
- FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition $29.99
- A Hero and a Garden $4.99
- Hypnospace Outlaw $19.99
- Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars $49.99
- The Last Campfire $14.99
- Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Edition PS4 and PS5 $79.99
- Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition PS4 and PS5 $99.99
- Madden NFL 21 PS4 $59.99
- Nexomon: Extinction PS+ $17.99/$19.99
- Outbreak: The New Nightmare $12.99
- Pocket Academy $13.99
- Police Stories $14.99
- Project CARS 3 $59.99
- Road to Guangdong PS+ $17.99/$19.99
- Roommates PS+ $15.99/$19.99
- Shing! $19.99
- Streets of Rogue: Character Pack Edition $22.99
- Sushi Break Head to Head $6.99
- Table Tennis $9.99
- Wasteland 3 $59.99
- Windbound $29.99
PS Vita Games
- Task Force Kampas $5.99