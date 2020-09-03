CD Projekt RED’s Global Community Lead, Marcin Momot, has reassured fans that Cyberpunk 2077‘s size will be “on par with other modern titles,” after a slide from Nvidia’s RTX 3000 GPU reveal event was taken out of context on Reddit.

The slide in question was using Cyberpunk 2077 as an example of a demanding game that Nvidia’s new technology could prevent from straining PCs. It mentioned “200 GB games,” which led some folks to assume that Cyberpunk 2077 will be around that size. While Momot couldn’t divulge details, he confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 won’t take up 200 GB when installed.

While the @CyberpunkGame system requirements are not out yet (they are coming soon, though!), I wanted to address this topic from reddit. The game won’t take up 200GB when installed. You can expect the required HDD space to be on par with other modern titles. pic.twitter.com/tRigjPWLfC — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 2, 2020

In other words, it will be less than 200. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 2, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s file size has been a point of contention among players. Production Director Paul Haile took to Twitter in early August to address the controversy, and promised that Infinity Ward will continue to work on reducing the game’s size while adding new content.

“It’s a priority for us to keep working on reducing the overall size of Modern Warfare and Warzone on your hard drives, but at the same time also delivering new seasons for everyone to enjoy,” wrote Haile. “We’ll continue to work on this and keep pushing space reductions out with future updates.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on November 19th. We’ll find out the game’s size in due course.