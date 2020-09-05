Two curious developments regarding PlayStation 5‘s release window noted by social media users (via Games Radar) have given birth to speculations that, unlike previously suggested, the console’s global launch will be staggered yet again.

For starters, Twitter user Riaan van Wyk noticed that a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer uploaded by PlayStation on YouTube mentioned that the PS5 will release in the United States and Canada in holiday 2020, and in “late 2020” in the “rest of the world.” This version of the trailer has now been set to private, and the new version subsequently uploaded does not display this information. You can check out a screenshot below.

Games Radar did some digging of its own and discovered that the UK version of the official PS5 website was recently updated to replace “holiday 2020” with “late 2020” (thanks, Wayback Machine). However, as a number of users have rightfully pointed out, Thanksgiving is only considered a holiday in North America so “late 2020” sounds less confusing for folks in the rest of the world, and that is perhaps the reason for the change because the console is expected to launch in November.

That said, recent reports have indicated that both Sony and Microsoft are facing considerable logistics challenges due to Covid-19 so a staggered launch is not outside the realm of possibility considering the circumstances.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Games Radar]