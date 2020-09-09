Action-adventure game, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, takes “about two seconds” to load from the PlayStation 5‘s menu. For its latest cover story, Game Informer magazine’s team watched Ember Lab boot Kena up, and noted that it showcased the speed of the console’s solid-state drive.

“They have a whole thing set up where you can do transition and it’s very nice, but frankly it doesn’t have time to play the animation,” said Ember Lab, Chief Operating Officer, Josh Grier. “It just loads the game so fast.”

Chief Creative Officer, Mike Grier, added that the team was relieved to transition from the PS4 to PS5 because getting the best performance out of the current-gen hardware was a “nightmare.” “When we went to PS5 it was nice, because we had a good baseline and then we could just add to it and take advantage of the extra juice,” he explained.

This “extra juice” includes a number of things – from more detailed environments to more realistic combat. For example, PS5 players will be able to see hundreds of little creatures on screen simultaneously, and DualSense’s features will be utilized for combat encounters.

This isn’t to say that the PS4 version of Kena won’t perform well. However, the details present in the PS5 version will understandably be missing.

“The triggers on the DualSense controller have resistance on them, so we’re utilizing that for the heavy attacks, but also for the bow,” Mike continued. “You draw it, and the way it sounds and the resistance feels like a bow tightening up.”

Kena‘s designer is former Naughty Dog developer, Liz Fiacco. She told Game Informer that the DualSense’s haptic feedback is a huge step forward from the traditional rumble, and it will provide players with more more feedback.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will release later this year.

[Source: Game Informer]