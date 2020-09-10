Yesterday, Activision unveiled a first look at the expansive multiplayer suite for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. In doing so, the publisher also shared details about the forthcoming multiplayer beta.

The beta will act as a timed exclusive on PlayStation 4, first hitting the platform as an Early Access offering on October 8th for preorders on PS4/PS5. Early Access will come to a close the next day on October 9th. The first Open Beta weekend on PS4 is slated to kick off on October 10th and end on October 12th. All PS4 players will gain access to the Open Beta; however, some territories will require a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Black Ops Cold War’s second weekend beta is a crossplay beta that will last from October 15th to October 19th on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Early Access for Xbox One/Xbox Series X and PC via Blizzard Battle.net preorders takes place on October 15th and October 16th. PS4 users will still be to participate at this time regardless of preorder status. The Open Beta goes live across all platforms on October 17th, then concludes on October 19th. Xbox One and PC players who want to join the Open Beta will need access to Xbox Live Gold and a Battle.net account, respectively.

Activision plans to launch Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this fall on November 13th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Since the PlayStation 5 still lacks a release date, there’s no word on when the new entry will land on Sony’s next-gen hardware.

[Source: Activision Blog]