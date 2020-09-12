It looks like going forward, new PlayStation 4 games that come with next-gen upgrades will carry a special label on their boxes to make that information known to buyers. As spotted by Video Games Chronicle, a “PS5 upgrade available” message is printed on Immortals: Fenyx Rising‘s box, which you can see below.

Sony came under a little bit of fire back in June when reports emerged that it won’t be offering or promoting cross-gen upgrades akin to Xbox’s Smart Delivery program. However, the company isn’t doing anything different than Microsoft by allowing developers and publishers to make the decision themselves rather than forcing it upon them.

While some studios, like CD Projekt RED and Ubisoft, are availing the opportunity to offer free next-gen upgrades for both consoles, others are running their own initiatives. For example, as VGC pointed out, Electronic Arts has a Dual Entitlement program for FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21. More recently, 505 Games came up with its own path to a next-gen upgrade for Control via the Ultimate Edition, the execution of which has resulted in intense backlash against the publisher because it requires a large number of players to make another purchase.

So far, all the free next-gen upgrade schemes announced are for third-party, multiplatform games. It’s unclear if Sony plans to offer PS5 upgrades for its first-party titles.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising will release on December 3rd for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC.

[Source: VGC]