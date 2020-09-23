The Game Awards 2020 go live later this year on December 10th as a digital-only event. As always, viewers can expect to see game premieres, a host of award presentations, and some musical performances. However, this year will change things up a bit on the awards front, with the introduction of the Innovation in Accessibility award. Given its all-digital format, it should come as no surprise that the event will be hosted across three cities. Of course, anyone from around the globe will be able to tune in, courtesy of the 45 streaming platforms on which the show is slated to air.

In an interview with VentureBeat, The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley divulged that the success of other digital events and the increased viewership of gamescom: Opening Night Live in August contributed to the show’s return. Keighley told the publication,

It’s a big year with the console launches and general excitement around the industry. We’ve seen all these digital events doing really well. The gamescom show we did an August was up four times from what it was last year. Twitch and YouTube have heavy traffic. Those things encouraged us to go forward with the show in December, even though we didn’t know what it would look like.

Since an on-site show is out of the question, The Game Awards will stream live from soundstages in three cities–Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo. According to Keighley, presenters from these locations will announce the award winners. While recipients won’t know about their win ahead of time, the all-digital show is set to feature a few scripted events, including game reveals and musical performances.

Keighley also teased the possibility of more interactive components. “We want people to feel part of the show and interact in different ways. We’re thinking of the ‘metaverse’ and the idea of people gathering online to celebrate the show,” he explained. Though he couldn’t share much, Keighley noted that the dream is to explore interactivity even further in the future.

The Game Awards 2020 goes live on December 10th.

[Source: VentureBeat]