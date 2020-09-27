Spike Chunsoft and Chime Corporation have announced that their tactical adventure game, Re:ZERO – Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne will release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on January 28, 2021 in Japan, January 29th in North America, and February 5th in Europe.

The game features an original story supervised by author Tappei Nagatsuki, in which a sixth candidate for the throne makes an appearance, sparking suspicions that Emilia is an imposter.

An official overview is as follows:

One month after Subaru’s new life in another world began, an emissary sent by the Royal Castle suddenly appears with news that the Royal Selection has been postponed, but offers no reason as to why. The postponement of this grand event that decides the next ruler of the Kingdom of Lugunica stirs Subaru and his friends into action. They return to the Royal Capital only to find that a sixth candidate has claimed their stake for the throne. But the Dragon Stone prophesizes that only five candidates would be chosen. With one candidate being an imposter, suspicions are immediately cast toward one woman in particular: Emilia. What answers lie beyond the mysterious web of assassination, betrayal, and conspiracies…?

Key Features

Enjoy a new Re: Zero storyline, fully supervised by the Japanese light novel series author Tappei Nagatsuki.

Featuring brand-new characters designed by the original light novel artist Shinichiro Otsuka as well as your favorites from the series.

English in-game text and English and Japanese in-game voices.

Check out a trailer below.

[Source: Gematsu]