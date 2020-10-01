During last night’s airing of the NBA Finals Game 1, a TV spot for Cyberpunk 2077 premiered. This wasn’t just any old ad, though. Keanu Reeves, who stars as Johnny Silverhand in the game, appeared throughout the commercial. Apart from Keanu’s involvement, the new ad doesn’t really show anything that hasn’t already been seen. It’s still well worth a watch, however.

The TV spot runs 30 seconds in length and has since been added to Cyberpunk 2077’s official YouTube channel. “Seize the day” and see the ad for yourself in the video linked below:

The TV spot, while exciting, comes at a tough time for the buzz surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. Earlier this week, a report regarding crunch at CD Projekt RED went live. According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, staff at the studio are being mandated to crunch by working six days a week from now until launch.

Though the team will be compensated for the extra time, discourse surrounding the topic has proven rather divisive. That CD Projekt RED previously promised mandatory crunch would no longer be a factor is raising eyebrows, as well. Head of Studio Adam Badowski addressed the news publicly in a Twitter post, saying that walking back the stance on crunch “is one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make.”

Cyberpunk 2077 hits the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms this fall on November 19th. The title will also be available on next-gen consoles. All who purchase a copy on a current-gen platform will receive free access to a next-gen upgrade.