Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter has said that he thinks Starfield will release on PlayStation platforms and Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda won’t immediately impact Sony. However, he does believe that The Elder Scrolls VI will be exclusive to Microsoft platforms, and will prove to be a system-seller for Xbox.

Speaking to GamingBolt, Pachter said that although Bethesda studios aren’t “prolific,” they do consistently release one or two games per year, and as these games end up on Game Pass, the subscription will have “a much more compelling value.”

Pacther added:

The last Elder Scrolls game came out in 2011, and I’ve been predicting a new one will come out since 2016… I will be right eventually! But the exact year doesn’t matter, it’s coming out in the next few years, and that will be exclusive to Xbox. So that’s a system seller. It won’t put them [Microsoft] ahead of Sony, but it will definitely shift a few million people from PlayStation to Xbox. Starfield I think is coming out soon, so it will probably be on both platforms. It’s really going to be new games coming in 2021 and beyond that will be exclusive, though if any have been announced for PlayStation, I think they will hit PlayStation. So it’s not going to have any immediate impact, and like I said, you can go buy Fallout 4 on your PlayStation, it’s still available for you. But I think going forward, Elder Scrolls is a 15 million unit seller, and I think that will sway people to Xbox. I think 2-4 million players who would otherwise have owned PlayStation will now own Xbox.

What do our readers think?

[Source: GamingBolt]