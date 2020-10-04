Japanese streamers are due to go live with their hands-on impressions of the PlayStation 5 soon. Expect to see games like Astro’s Playroom, Balan Wonderworld, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, and Godfall.

We’ve embedded all the livestreams for you below. Those who miss them can always watch a recap via the same links.

























That’s a lot of videos but given that we haven’t seen much of the PS5, we’ll take it!

Over the weekend, a video reportedly showing the PS5 booting up went viral. We still haven’t been able to verify the authenticity of it and there’s still no word from Sony. It doesn’t help that users as well as industry professionals are torn over whether the video is real or not. Understandably, developers will not weigh in on the matter.

Screenshots reportedly from the PS5 home screen have also leaked, showing a usable storage space of 664 GB. It looks like players will be able to delete Astro’s Playroom for an additional 2.4 GB of space. The rest is reserved for system files.

Both the video and screenshots were leaked by a Russian source, and there’s speculation that the leaker might have access to a dev kit or a beta unit as opposed to a retail unit so nothing is set in stone until we officially see the product. Unfortunately, Sony has been a little lax on this front.

We’ll continue to update our readers as and when we receive more information. In the meantime, check out the livestreams above and share your thoughts with us below.