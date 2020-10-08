Since the announcement of Bugsnax, and its agonizingly catchy theme song, developer Young Horses has been teasing a holiday 2020 release. Now that the title has gone gold, Young Horses is confirming its latest project will arrive just in time for next-gen. Bugsnax swarms the PS4, PS5, and PC via the Epic Games Store on November 12th for $24.99.
In addition to unveiling Bugsnax’s launch details, Young Horses introduced the cast that will voice the inhabitants of Snaktooth Island.
The following actors are lending their talents to the Grumpuses:
- Wambus Troubleham – Fred Tatasciore (Overwatch)
- Wiggle Bigglebottom – Kenna Ramsey (Background Vocals – David Foster’s live band)
- Chandlo Funkbun – Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man)
- Filbo Fiddlepie – Max Mittelman (One-Punch Man)
- Gramble Gigglefunny – Sam Riegel (Critical Role)
- Shelda Smellywag – Debra Wilson (Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order)
- Floofty Fizzlebean – Casey Mongillo (Evangelion)
- Eggabell Batternugget – Fryda Wolff (Apex Legends)
- Beffica Winklesnoot – Cassandra Lee Morris (Persona 5)
- Snorpy Fizzlebean – Roger Craig Smith (Sonic the Hedgehog)
- Cromdo Face – Rick Zieff (Terminator 3)
- Clumby Clumbernut – Barbara Goodson (Rita Repulsa)
- Elizabert Megafig- Helen Sadler (Battlefront)
- Triffany Lottablog- Haviland Stillwell (Devil May Cry 5)
Meanwhile, the Bugsnax voice actors include:
- Abby Trott (Hunnabee & more)
- Michael Schwalbe (Scoopy Banoopy & more)
- Cristina Vee (Cheezer & more)
- Todd Haberkorn (Shishkabug & more)
- Jeannie Tirado (Razzby & more)
- Julie Nathanson (Banopper & more)
- Robbie Daymond (Buffalocust & more)
- Courtenay Taylor (Cheepoof & more)
For a better sense of who is voicing which character, check out the voice cast reveal video below:
In Bugsnax, players assume the role of a journalist who’s invited to the whimsical Snaktooth Island by an explorer named Elizabert Megafig. Upon touching down, the journalist learns Elizabert has gone missing. Her camp is a mess, while her followers are scattered all over the island. They’re not in the best shape, either. With a bunch of half-bug, half-snack creatures running amok, finding the explorer will prove most challenging.
Bugsnax comes to the PS4, PS5, and PC on November 12th.