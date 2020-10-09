Crystal Dynamics boss Scot Amos expressed his confidence in the studio’s ability to address Marvel’s Avengers dwindling player base by adding new content to the game.

Speaking to Kotaku, Amos reassured players that Crystal Dynamics is listening to player feedback and trying to improve the game as fast as it can.

To our players: every day we fight to make the best game possible for our community. We have a great community management team at Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix who funnel all of your concerns, suggestions, and feedback to the development team daily. We are listening. We are making fixes, improvements, and additions as fast as we safely can to make Marvel’s Avengers the game we all aspire it to be.

Amos went on to list come of the content that will be added to Marvel’s Avengers in due course, including but not limited to a new War Zone mission, a new Outpost, and AIM’s Cloning Lab. He added:

We will continue to add new content to the game in the coming months as we address issues and overall game balance, including loot distribution and quality of life features everyone is clamoring for to improve our day-to-day experience from accessibility to co-op communication tools to balancing the economy! We are confident that we’ll see PC players (as well as those on Xbox One and PlayStation 4) return to the game as we add exciting new late-game content and demonstrate that we continue to be focused on improving the game.

Crystal Dynamics will have more information about the upcoming content in a blog scheduled to go live next week.

[Source: Kotaku]