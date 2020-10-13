PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – October 13, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
October’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PSVR Games
PS4 Games
- Arcade Archives BEN BERO BEH $7.99
- Ben 10: Power Trip $39.99
- Cardpocalypse: Time Warp Edition $32.99
- Crysis Remastered $29.99
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition PS4 and PS5 $79.99
- FIFA 21 Standard Edition PS4 and PS5 $59.99
- FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition PS4 and PS5 $99.99
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout $39.99
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Digital Deluxe Edition $49.99
- Halloween Candy Break $6.99
- Ikenfell PS+ $17.99/$19.99
- Neighbours back From Hell $14.99
- NHL 21 Deluxe Edition $79.99
- NHL 21 Great Eight Edition $99.99
- Outbreak: Lost Hope PS+ $11.69/$12.99
- Petal Crash $13.99
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky $19.99
- Reflection Of Mine $7.99
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain $29.99
- RIDE 4 $49.99
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH $34.99
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DOUBLE PACK PS+ $53.99/$59.99
- ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE $34.99
- Skatemasta Tcheco $4.99
- Street Racer Underground $5.99
- The Survivalists – Launch Edition $24.99
- Torchlight III $39.99
- War Theatre: Blood of Winter – Plague Universe Bundle $9.99