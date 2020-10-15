As previously promised, the latest episode of Night City Wire saw CD Projekt RED unveil details about vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. The RPG’s roster of vehicles is vast, complete with low-end cars, high-end sports vehicles, and motorbikes. Regardless of the set of wheels, players can anticipate a “unique driving experience” from every vehicle on the Cyberpunk 2077 roster.

Get quick look at what to expect from the Cyberpunk 2077 driving experience in the video below:

Gearhead or not, hope you’ll get your engine revved up for the vehicles you’ll see in #Cyberpunk2077. Enjoy the ride! pic.twitter.com/d7Q5wieyVM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 15, 2020

The game will feature five main car classes. Economy cars are cheap clunkers equipped with neither advanced tech nor luxurious materials. The Executive class is made to impress, boasting “plush interiors” and the latest and greatest in tech. Meanwhile, trucks and tanks serve as the Heavy Duty vehicles, designed with “power and brute force” in mind.

Sports cars come packed with exchangeable parts, not to mention powerful engines. This class, in turn, is perfect for tuning. It should also come in handy during street races, escaping the NCPD, and simply showing off. Hypercars, the more expensive class, were made to reinforce “speed and armor” above all else.

Cyberpunk 2077 won’t just feature original vehicles, either. Brand names are also on the cards, including Porsche. Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand has a 1977 Porsche 911 Turbo that will make an appearance, for instance. CD Projekt RED teased as much in the following post:

Every legend needs a car just as legendary as they are. For Johnny Silverhand, there can be only one choice: driving through the streets of Night City in an iconic @Porsche 911 Turbo hailing back to the 1970s.#Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/hMQ7eZUYjq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 15, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on November 19th. As marketing materials continue to remind, CD Projekt RED’s upcoming RPG will also play great on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

