Sony Interactive Entertainment’s senior vice president of platform and planning management, Hideaki Nishino, has said that the PlayStation 5‘s user interface is designed to encourage users to become more engaged with the video games that they’re playing.

In an interview with Eurogamer, Nishino said that although the company cares about the UI’s beauty, it wants to “make sure that the customer can fully utilize their time for engaging with the game.” He added:

There was a conversation with developers and creators: they sometimes feel kind of sad, because now the game scope is huge and the game world is huge – and people may not see the whole picture of the game. So how we can bring them more into the games? I know, there is a menu system and a scene system in the game that can show the customer the various options in the game. However, it should be a really, really great moment. With the cards, you see the options, what you could enjoy. And with challenges in the dynamic update, they kind of force me back into the gameplay. It’s a really great experience, having the user more engaged with the game. This system is [there] to support great play and a great time. I speak to my team, it’s like a theatre setting – it’s there to energize all the actors on the stage, to perform at their best. And you should not notice what’s going on behind the scenes.

[Source: Eurogamer]