Quantic Dream is known for avoiding sequels, but CEO David Cage has said that his stance is “not a rule or a dogma.” The studio, which has long received requests for a Heavy Rain sequel, told Wccftech in an interview that it wouldn’t be opposed to revisiting its franchises one day but it will only do so if it has “something new to say.”

CEO David Cage said:

I do not have any issue with sequels, as long as there is something more to say about the world or the characters. Doing sequels simply because it will be profitable has never been our mindset. We totally understand that having an established brand will save a lot of marketing expenses and will raise awareness about the title faster because there are already set expectations and that the promise is clear. However, for me, the only valuable reason to work on a project that will take four years of my life is to find an idea that I feel I have to do at any price. It may sound naïve from a CEO with 20 years in the industry, but I continue to think that any project should be heart-felt.

So far, I did not have anything else to say about the franchises that we created, so it was better to leave them and to move to something new, but this is not a rule or a dogma. I may revisit one of our franchises one day, but only if I feel I have something new to say about it.