GameStop’s 2020 Holiday Gift Guide is now available to peruse online, with printed editions accessible in-store. This year’s Gift Guide is 60 pages in length, featuring pricing information and other details about current and next-gen content and hardware. Of course, accessories, apparel, and various collectibles take center-stage as well. While GameStop has yet to share information about its Black Friday deals for the year, the company has confirmed plans to close stores in the United States on Thanksgiving Day, which falls on Thursday, November 26th.

Company CEO George Sherman said the following about the Thanksgiving Day closures in the U.S.,

While we are passionate about serving our customers, we want both our guests and our associates to have the opportunity to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday and spend time with family and friends. For those customers wanting to do some online shopping, our www.gamestop.com and GameStop mobile app will be open for business all day. We invite our valued customers to take advantage of our omni-channel ecosystem from the convenience and comfort of their homes.

2020 will mark the first time since 2016 that GameStop has shuttered its doors in the U.S. on Thanksgiving Day. It’s an interesting move on the retailer’s part, given that this is a new console release year. Perhaps such a decision was motivated by the backlash GameStop garnered earlier in the year for how poorly it reportedly handled the pandemic. The statement makes no mention of when GameStop will open for Black Friday.

This year, shoppers can look forward to even more of GameStop’s Pre-Black Friday sale events. Similar to the Black Friday sales themselves, the retailer plans to share more about Pre-Black Friday deals in the weeks ahead.

[Source: GameStop]