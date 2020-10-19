Sony has said that it will announce the PlayStation 5‘s price and release date in Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam when it’s ready.

The company mentioned this in a statement to MP1st after the website reported that PS5’s “holiday 2020” release window was removed from the aforementioned countries’ respective webpages.

“We can confirm that the PS5 will also become available in MY/TH/ID/PH/VN and that we are currently in the process of preparation towards the launch,” reads the statement. “SIES will make announcement on MY/TH/PH/ID/VN release dates and pricing when we are ready. Please keep a lookout for our local announcements on PS5 release in respective countries.”

When MP1st asked if the holiday 2020 release window still stands, Sony reiterated that it’ll make that announcement when it’s ready. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the console will be delayed in these countries. Up until recently, there was no information about the PS5’s release plans in India, but two days ago, Sony finally announced a November 19th release date for the region.

Meanwhile, Sony has opened up another round of PS5 preorders for folks in Singapore.

Earlier this year, Sony suggested that it wanted to stick to a global launch as opposed to a staggered launch like the days of yore, but Covid-19 threw a spanner in the works. The pandemic presented a number of logistics and supply issues that platform manufacturers had to circumvent. A recent report suggested that Sony booked air freight to ship PS5s to the United States.

