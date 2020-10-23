Video game industry veteran, Alex Hutchinson (Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed), has sparked quite a controversy on Twitter after suggesting that streamers should pay developers and publishers for streaming their games and making money from them.

Hutchinson – a former Ubisoft developer and currently a Google Stadia creative – ended up doubling down on his statements after being called out by his followers as well as fellow developers, leading to Google distancing itself from his tweets.

Hutchinson wrote:

Streamers worried about getting their content pulled because they used music they didn’t pay for should be more worried by the fact that they’re streaming games they didn’t pay for as well. It’s all gone as soon as publishers decide to enforce it. The real truth is the streamers should be paying the developers and publishers of the games they stream. They should be buying a license like any real business and paying for the content they use. Amazing to me that people are upset at someone saying that the creators of content should be allowed to make some of the money from other people using their content for profit.

In a statement provided to 9to5Google, Hutchinson’s employer said that his tweets are only his personal opinions. YouTube executive Ryan Wyatt separately took to Twitter with the following statement:

We believe that Publishers and Creators have a wonderful symbiotic relationship that has allowed a thriving ecosystem to be created. One that has mutually benefited everyone! YT is focused on creating value for Creators, Publishers, & Users. All ships rise when we work together.

What do our readers think of Hutchinson’s comments?

[Source: 9to5Google]