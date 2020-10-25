Actor Mark Wahlberg has seemingly offered us our first look at Victor “Sully” Sullivan in the upcoming Uncharted movie. His brief Instagram video follows actor Tom Holland’s recent photo update, which shows him dressed up as a young Nathan Drake.

Without further ado, here’s Sully:

After what seemed like ages in development hell, it’s finally starting to look like Uncharted will actually see the light of day.

In a previous interview with IGN, Holland said that Wahlberg is going to be “amazing” as Sully. However, voice actor Nolan North expressed his reservations about the casting. He said:

I think the fact that they’re gonna make The Last of Us a series is way better than making a movie out of anything. I think having the guy who did Chernobyl is the frigging elephant in the room that you need to get things done. I’m more excited about that – I gotta be honest – than I am about an Uncharted movie. I love Mark Wahlberg but I don’t see him as Sully. I just don’t see that as Sully.

It looks like North has since changed his mind. He was recently spotted on the movie set, and seems to be impressed by what he’s seen.

Barring any further unforeseen circumstances, Uncharted is scheduled for release on July 16, 2021.