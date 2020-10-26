PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

My Time at Portia Sequel Is in Development, Will Take Players to the Frontier Town of Sandrock

Pathea Games has announced that it’s developing a sequel to My Time at Portia. Titled My Time at Sandrock, the upcoming title will also be set in a post-apocalyptic world, and will task players with setting up shop as a builder in a frontier town and save it from economic ruin as well as other threats.

Pathea has set up a Kickstarter campaign for the sandbox simulation RPG, explaining that it’s a small studio that needs additional funding to add extra features including multiplayer. The studio also wants to use the funding to self-publish Sandrock (Portia was published by Team17).

“We feel like that if we handle all the publishing duties ourselves, we’ll be better positioned to service all the different platforms in a timely matter,” Pathea wrote. “Overall, we do have the funding to finish the game in a timely and fully realized manner. If the Kickstarter somehow fails, we’ll probably only have a basic version of multiplayer until the sales of the game picks up.”

Sandrock will bring new features including:

  • New Combat – a revamped combat system that allows the player to quickly shift between melee combat and 3rd person shooting mechanics.
  • Great Music – an original soundtrack with dynamic in-game music that reflects where the player is and what they’re doing
  • More Elaborate Story and Deeper Characters- a vastly enriched storyline, hundreds of side-quests boasting over 30 completely new characters, each getting more attention than before with their own story to discover, as well as the return of a few familiar faces for fans of the series.
  • Build with Friends! Co-op multiplayer – Perhaps the most exciting addition to the game is a new multiplayer function that will finally allow players to visit a unique multiplayer map where they can build a workshop together and experience an additional storyline that unfolds there…

My Time at Sandrock will release in 2022 for current and next-gen consoles. Check out a trailer below.