Starting Tuesday, November 3rd, a fresh lineup of titles will join Sony’s PlayStation Now catalogue. Next month’s additions should prove quite the solid bunch, since its headlined by Injustice 2 and Rage 2. Plus, F1 2020, My Time at Portia, Kingdom Come: Deliverance, and Warhammer: Vermintide 2 are joining the mix, as well.

NetherRealm Studios unleashed Injustice 2 in 2017 to widespread acclaim. The DC-centric fighting game greatly improved the formula from Injustice: Gods Among Us, adding to the roster and taking the story to new heights with the introduction of Superman foe Brainiac.

Rage 2 is the product of a strategic collaboration between id Software and Avalanche Studios. Id’s genre-defining FPS prowess and Avalanche’s open-world expertise made for a unique pairing. While Rage 2 didn’t set the world on fire upon launching in May 2019, the shooting mechanics and sheer fun that can be had with them is well worth a try.

F1 2020 provides yet another disparate experience for November’s lineup, giving players access to Codemasters’ Formula 1 racing sim. The title launched this summer, introducing a host of new gameplay modes. In jumping into this particular racer, players will build an F1 team of their own, including a driver, engine supplier, teammate, and so on.

Pathea Games’ My Time at Portia further diversifies next month’s PS Now additions, offering up a sim set in a post-apocalyptic world. This is no ordinary post-apocalyptic setting, though; there’s charm to it, which will see players assume the role of adventurer, engineer, and farmer.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance from Warhorse Studios is an action-RPG set in early 15th Century Bohemia. Players explore the immersive open-world setting in the first-person perspective, which allows the visceral combat mechanics to be seen up close and personal. The classless role-playing system and branching narrative further encourages an open-ended style of play.

What Warhammer: Vermintide 2 brings to the table is a first-person co-op action title brimming with possibilities. Set in the fantastical Warhammer universe, Vermintide 2 lets players assemble to take on the Chaos Army and Skaven. The game’s genre-topping melee mechanics are sure to impress many an action game fan.

All of the above join PS Now next month on November 3rd. Once PlayStation 5 hits stores, players on the new console will also be able to enjoy all PS Now has on offer.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]