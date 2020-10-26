PUBG players need not worry about whether all of their hard work may transfer from current-gen to next-gen. PUBG Corp assures players that all “game account progress and cosmetics will carry over with no interruptions.” The studio confirmed this much and more upon noting that the battle royale will be available to play at launch when the next-gen hardware arrives in November, thanks to backward compatibility.

PUBG Corp outlined its next-gen plans for its hit multiplayer title in a recent blog post. In addition to cross-gen progression, fans can look forward to cross-gen multiplayer and cross-platform play. As such, PUBG players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S will all be able to wreak havoc on the battlegrounds together.

Furthermore, the developer let loose specifics regarding PUBG’s performance on the new consoles. The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game leverage the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X iterations, respectively. As a result, PUBG on PS5 “will run up to 60 FPS” when players choose the “Framerate Priority option.”

On Xbox Series X, the title “will run at 60 FPS” by similarly prioritizing framerate. Since Xbox Series S leverages Xbox One S, PUBG will run at 30 FPS on Microsoft’s more budget next-gen device. However, according to the blog post, the team at PUBG Corp is “working to provide an option to raise the framerate cap on Xbox One S and Xbox Series S consoles in the future.”

Xbox Series X|S players can jump into PUBG at launch on November 10th. PS5 players will be able to do the same on November 12th in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea. Sony’s new console launches in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa the following week on November 19th.

