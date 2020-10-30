VIZIO is rolling out a performance update on its 2021 line of TVs, including the, P-Series (PQ9 and PQX), M-Series (MQ7 and MQ8), and OLED models. This enhancement adds AMD FreeSync to the ProGaming Engine featured on the M-Series Quantum, P-Series Quantum, and P-Series Quantum X.

Here’s what improvements you’ll see, depending on which model you have:

VIZIO P-Series (PQ9 and PQX)

AMD FreeSync Premium VRR

Enhanced 4K 120Hz Graphics Performance

Sharper Local Dimming

Enriched Black Level Performance

Improved SDR & HDR Brightness

Improved Judder Reduction

VIZIO M-Series (MQ7 and MQ8)

AMD FreeSync VRR

Sharper Local Dimming

Enriched Black Level Performance

Improved SDR & HDR Brightness

ViZIO OLED

4K 120Hz Next-Gen Graphics

Smoother Variable Refresh Rate

Improved Judder Reduction

The central focus of this update is to add a smoother experience free of artifacts and screen-tearing, a symptom of the TV’s refresh rate not meshing with the framerate output of the console. VRR, or variable refresh rate, matches the console’s output to ensure that it isn’t rendering any half frames, which create screen tears and artifacts in particularly action and motion-heavy scenes. AMD FreeSync also touts the benefit of lower input latency. Specifically, the M-Series TVs are getting AMD FreeSync, while the P Series gets AMD FreeSync Premium.

Bill Baxter, Chief Technology Officer at VIZIO, commented on the new AMD FreeSync performance-enahncing update.

Today’s games are more demanding than ever, and so are today’s gamers. We worked side by side with AMD to ensure AMD FreeSync technology would be available on our 2021 Collection, in turn giving our users a smooth, high refresh rate gaming experience. With highly anticipated game console releases from Microsoft and Sony around the corner, consumers are looking for a commitment to high-end gaming performance on the big screen that matches their own passion. VIZIO’s 2021 lineup delivers on that commitment and then some with best-in-class 4K Quantum Color picture performance and industry-leading peak brightness.

VIZIO’s line of 2021 TVs are already next-gen ready out of the box, sporting HDMI 2.1, the latest high-performance standard in HDMI connectors. VIZIO cemented itself as a TV for gamers with its partnership with Marvel’s Avengers, touting affordable next-gen features so that you can be ready to go when the new consoles launch in just a couple of weeks.