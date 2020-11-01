Riot Forge has announced Ruined King: A League of Legends Story for current/next-gen consoles and PC.

Ruined King is a single-player, turn-based role-playing game that’ll expand the world of Runeterra for newcomers and veterans alike. It’ll feature two regions: port town of Bilgewater and a cursed island named Shadow Isles. Bilgewater is home to sea monster hunters, gangs, and smugglers. Shadow Isles is engulfed by a black mist that corrupts anyone who comes in contact with it.

As part of a group comprising of League of Legends‘ Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Yasuo, Ahri, and Pyke, players will be tasked with defeating a mysterious enemy.

“Ruined King is a great way to expand the world of Runeterra for brand new players as well as our dedicated League of Legends fans,” said Riot Forge. “Ruined King will be the first single-player game to bring the League of Legends universe to both consoles and PC. We are excited to take this plunge into exploring stories and champions that players have enjoyed over the years, and can’t wait for our players to embark on this new adventure with us.”

Ruined King is being developed by Airship Syndicate, the studio behind Battle Chasers: Nightwar and Darksiders Genesis.

“We couldn’t resist the chance to work with Riot Forge to expand the epic world of Runeterra,” said the developer. “These are some of our own favorite champions, and we can’t wait for players to see how we brought the characters, creatures, and environments of Runeterra to life.”

Check out a trailer below.

Ruined King will release in early 2021 for current-gen consoles, and sometime later for next-gen consoles. Those who purchase the game on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be entitled to a free upgrade.