Respawn Entertainment has revealed that its developers have had conversations about expanding Apex Legends beyond a free-to-play battle royale game.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, game director Chad Grenier said that the studio has considered “new ways” to play Apex Legends and introduce it to a wider audience.

When asked about Respawn’s vision for Apex Legends‘ future, Grenier said that the developer wants to “maintain a quality game,” and its “other [focus] is: how do we expand it?” He added:

So that means new players, new platforms, and it also means new ways to play Apex. Right now we’re a battle royale game. I think if you look into the future, we have a lot of conversations of, you know, should we expand beyond battle royale? We have this roster of legends that people love – how else can we use them? I think looking into the future, you’re probably going to see the game becoming more than just a battle royale game. You see we have all these LTMs (limited time modes) and other ways to play. I think that’s a great starting point.

Elsewhere in the interview, Grenier admitted that Respawn was working on Titanfall 3 at one point, and Apex Legends‘ latest map was originally a Titanfall 3 concept.

“While we were building Titanfall, we sort of discovered this battle royale game mode within that, our Titanfall universe,” Grenier continued. “And we were just so excited about it that we ended up making Apex instead.”

[Source: Eurogamer]