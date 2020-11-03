Demon’s Souls remake creative director Gavin Moore has revealed in an interview with The Washington Post that the upcoming title will utilize the PlayStation 5’s UI to offer over 180 game help videos to struggling players.

The Activities portion of the UI was first detailed last month. According to Sony, this feature is “designed to bring you closer to the key elements of gameplay.”

“Activities are displayed via on-screen cards in the Control Center, which enables you to discover new gameplay opportunities, go back to things you missed, jump directly into levels or challenges you want to play, and much more,” explained Sony. “Some Activity cards can be put in picture-in-picture mode, so you can view them without having to leave the game.”

FromSoftware games are known for their difficulty so players can certainly make good use of these 180+ videos!

Elsewhere in the interview, Moore praised the PS5’s solid-state drive and explained how it’ll help to reduce the frustration involved in constantly dying. He believes that dying in the original Demon’s Souls wasn’t what irked players, it was the long load times.

“With the original I think that the frustration that the game had didn’t come from the dying or the challenges,” Moore continued. “It came from the long load times waiting to get back into the game to take revenge and get your souls back and carry on with your adventure. Now? Your character dies and you’re right back in.”

Demon’s Souls remake will release on November 12th.

[Source: The Washington Post]