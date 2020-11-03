PlayStation 5’s DualSense comes with a number of technical features that need no further introduction. It’s a regular controller to the naked eye, but as we reported back in June, the PS5 and its peripherals feature embossed tiny PlayStation symbols. It won’t be long before the public gets its hands on the controller but Reddit user Thenadamgoes decided to put it under a microscope and show us the texture. Check it out right here.

Redditors have theorized that one of the reasons Sony may have added the symbols is to prevent people from falling for knock-offs. This doesn’t mean that knock-offs won’t exist or that there won’t be copycats with embossed symbols, but it is a plausible explanation. Other readers have said that the texture will allow a better grip than the DualShock 4.

In related news, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales creative director Brian Horton has told The Washington Post that the DualSense has made a world of difference in terms of gameplay experience.

“The web-swing is key to Spider-Man, and because the triggers have that resistance, you actually feel when the web shoots out, you feel it connect to the wall, and you feel resistance on the trigger as you go through the arc of the swing,” he said. “So all of these haptic feedbacks and the resistance on the triggers has added another level immersion.”

