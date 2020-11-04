Hellpoint, the Soulslike action-RPG from developer Cradle Games, will receive a native release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2021. Those who own a current-gen copy of the game will get to take advantage of a free next-gen upgrade.

Publisher tinyBuild Games announced the news this morning, along with details about how exactly Hellpoint benefits from next-gen hardware. Most notably, players can expect much faster loading speeds, higher resolutions, improved frame rates, and two different visual modes, both of which are described as follows (courtesy of Gematsu):

Performance Mode – Dynamic 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on the PS5 and Xbox Series X

– Dynamic 4K resolution at 60 frames per second on the PS5 and Xbox Series X Quality Mode – Native 4K resolution at 30 frames per second on the PS5 and Xbox Series X

Hellpoint will also be accessible on each console’s respective launch day via backward compatibility. Thanks to a forthcoming patch, the backward compatible version should run better overall, since the update will allow players to enable an “unlock frame rate” option.

Cradle Games and tinyBuild originally released the RPG this summer on the PS4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms. The title blends sci-fi and fantasy for a tale set aboard the Irid Novo space station. Across the board, Hellpoint’s reviews were middling at best. PSLS gave it a 6.5 out of 10, citing performance issues and AI incompetence as a couple of the major drawbacks.

Next-gen consoles are right around the corner. Sony’s PlayStation 5 hits store shelves in North America on November 12th, followed by a European release on November 19th. Microsoft plans to roll out the Xbox Series X|S a little earlier on November 10th.

[Source: tinyBuild Games via Gematsu]