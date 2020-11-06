In line with the recent Assassin’s Creed entries, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla seems to be a fairly straightforward but time-consuming road to Platinum.
Thanks to sites like PSNProfiles, we have the full trophy list ahead of release. If you’re worried about spoilers, X out now. If not, proceed.
- Viking Legend – Win Every Trophy – Platinum
- The Sage Begins – Complete the Prologue – Bronze
- To England! – Leave Norway – Bronze
- Hard Choices – Complete the Grantebridgescire Arc – Bronze
- The Order Is Revealed – Complete the Lunden Arc – Bronze
- The Good Saxon – Complete the East Anglia Arc – Bronze
- Take My Hand – Complete the Cent Arc – Bronze
- Calling in a Favor – Complete the Suthsexe Arc – Bronze
- The Enemy of My Enemy – Complete the Wincestre Arc – Bronze
- In the Footsteps of the Gods – Complete the Asgard and Jotunheim quests – Silver
- As It Was Foretold – Complete “The Prophecy” storyline – Silver
- England Subdued – Complete Hamtunscire Arc – Silver
- Disorder of the Ancients – Eliminate all targets of the Order of Ancients – Gold
- Rampage – Complete your first raid in England – Bronze
- It’s Alive! – Create a Jomsviking – Bronze
- Tranquility – Complete a Standing Stone puzzle – Bronze
- Equilibrium – Complete 3 Cairn challenges – Bronze
- Old School Treasure Hunt – Collect 5 Treasure Hoard rewards – Bronze
- Skadi’s Hobby – Perform a 150m slide in the snow – Bronze
- Witch Hunter – Defeat one Daughter of Lerion – Bronze
- Equine Attack – Assassinate an enemy from your horse – Bronze
- Silent Viking – Assassinate 10 enemies in a row without triggering a conflict – Bronze
- Everyday Life – Complete 10 World Events – Bronze
- Overdesign II – While on fire during a fight, kill 3 hard difficulty soldiers without breaking their shields – Silver
- Completionist All the Way! – Complete all territories – Silver
- Row Rage – Ram and destroy 5 boats in under 2 minutes with your longship – Bronze
- We’re in the End Game Now – Reach Power 280 – Silver
- A Picture of Grace – Run through 30 breakable objects – Bronze
- Builder – Reach settlement level 3 – Bronze
- Home Sweet Home – Reach settlement level 6 – Silver
- Pioneer – Reach Vinland – Bronze
- Home Decor – Place an item on each settlement cosmetic spot – Bronze
- Not the Norse You’re Looking For – Successfully pass close to a guard in a distrust area by blending with a group of monks – Bronze
- Face My Might! – Equip 8 abilities – Bronze
- Ultimate Refinement – Fully upgrade and enhance a piece of gear – Silver
- Flying Eivor – Get thrown 30 meters away by a destroyer or a housecarl – Bronze
- Twinkle Twinkle – Release a firefly in your settlement – Bronze
- Archaeologist – Complete all Roman collector challenges – Bronze
- Orlog Champion – Beat all the Orlog players – Bronze
- Good Catch! – Catch a fish of each type using the fishing line – Bronze
- Full Mastery – Spend your first Mastery point – Silver
- Is There Anybody Out There? – Light the unlit braziers on Hadrian’s Wall – Bronze
- Slam Master – Complete all the flytings – Silver
- Caladfwlch – Draw Excalibur from the Stone – Silver
- It’s Not a Bug, It’s a Feature – Complete your first Animus Anomaly – Bronze
- Seahorse – Swim a total of 3km with the horse – Bronze
- The Hidden Truth – Obtain all video fragments and watch the hidden truth video – Silver
- Master Hunter – Defeat all Alpha animals – Silver
- Dreamcatcher – Destroy 10 Curse Symbols – Bronze
- Godly Reward – Obtain Thor’s Helmet – Silver
- Worthy – Wield Mjolnir – Bronze
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on November 10th. Check out our hands-on preview in the meantime.
[Source: PSNProfiles]