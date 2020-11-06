In line with the recent Assassin’s Creed entries, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla seems to be a fairly straightforward but time-consuming road to Platinum.

Thanks to sites like PSNProfiles, we have the full trophy list ahead of release. If you’re worried about spoilers, X out now. If not, proceed.

Viking Legend – Win Every Trophy – Platinum

The Sage Begins – Complete the Prologue – Bronze

To England! – Leave Norway – Bronze

Hard Choices – Complete the Grantebridgescire Arc – Bronze

The Order Is Revealed – Complete the Lunden Arc – Bronze

The Good Saxon – Complete the East Anglia Arc – Bronze

Take My Hand – Complete the Cent Arc – Bronze

Calling in a Favor – Complete the Suthsexe Arc – Bronze

The Enemy of My Enemy – Complete the Wincestre Arc – Bronze

In the Footsteps of the Gods – Complete the Asgard and Jotunheim quests – Silver

As It Was Foretold – Complete “The Prophecy” storyline – Silver

England Subdued – Complete Hamtunscire Arc – Silver

Disorder of the Ancients – Eliminate all targets of the Order of Ancients – Gold

Rampage – Complete your first raid in England – Bronze

It’s Alive! – Create a Jomsviking – Bronze

Tranquility – Complete a Standing Stone puzzle – Bronze

Equilibrium – Complete 3 Cairn challenges – Bronze

Old School Treasure Hunt – Collect 5 Treasure Hoard rewards – Bronze

Skadi’s Hobby – Perform a 150m slide in the snow – Bronze

Witch Hunter – Defeat one Daughter of Lerion – Bronze

Equine Attack – Assassinate an enemy from your horse – Bronze

Silent Viking – Assassinate 10 enemies in a row without triggering a conflict – Bronze

Everyday Life – Complete 10 World Events – Bronze

Overdesign II – While on fire during a fight, kill 3 hard difficulty soldiers without breaking their shields – Silver

Completionist All the Way! – Complete all territories – Silver

Row Rage – Ram and destroy 5 boats in under 2 minutes with your longship – Bronze

We’re in the End Game Now – Reach Power 280 – Silver

A Picture of Grace – Run through 30 breakable objects – Bronze

Builder – Reach settlement level 3 – Bronze

Home Sweet Home – Reach settlement level 6 – Silver

Pioneer – Reach Vinland – Bronze

Home Decor – Place an item on each settlement cosmetic spot – Bronze

Not the Norse You’re Looking For – Successfully pass close to a guard in a distrust area by blending with a group of monks – Bronze

Face My Might! – Equip 8 abilities – Bronze

Ultimate Refinement – Fully upgrade and enhance a piece of gear – Silver

Flying Eivor – Get thrown 30 meters away by a destroyer or a housecarl – Bronze

Twinkle Twinkle – Release a firefly in your settlement – Bronze

Archaeologist – Complete all Roman collector challenges – Bronze

Orlog Champion – Beat all the Orlog players – Bronze

Good Catch! – Catch a fish of each type using the fishing line – Bronze

Full Mastery – Spend your first Mastery point – Silver

Is There Anybody Out There? – Light the unlit braziers on Hadrian’s Wall – Bronze

Slam Master – Complete all the flytings – Silver

Caladfwlch – Draw Excalibur from the Stone – Silver

It’s Not a Bug, It’s a Feature – Complete your first Animus Anomaly – Bronze

Seahorse – Swim a total of 3km with the horse – Bronze

The Hidden Truth – Obtain all video fragments and watch the hidden truth video – Silver

Master Hunter – Defeat all Alpha animals – Silver

Dreamcatcher – Destroy 10 Curse Symbols – Bronze

Godly Reward – Obtain Thor’s Helmet – Silver

Worthy – Wield Mjolnir – Bronze

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on November 10th. Check out our hands-on preview in the meantime.

[Source: PSNProfiles]