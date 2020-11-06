PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Trophies Suggest a Straightforward but Time-Consuming Road to Platinum (Spoilers)

ac valhalla size

In line with the recent Assassin’s Creed entries, the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla seems to be a fairly straightforward but time-consuming road to Platinum.

Thanks to sites like PSNProfiles, we have the full trophy list ahead of release. If you’re worried about spoilers, X out now. If not, proceed.

  • Viking Legend – Win Every Trophy – Platinum
  • The Sage Begins – Complete the Prologue – Bronze
  • To England! – Leave Norway – Bronze
  • Hard Choices – Complete the Grantebridgescire Arc – Bronze
  • The Order Is Revealed – Complete the Lunden Arc – Bronze
  • The Good Saxon – Complete the East Anglia Arc – Bronze
  • Take My Hand – Complete the Cent Arc – Bronze
  • Calling in a Favor – Complete the Suthsexe Arc – Bronze
  • The Enemy of My Enemy – Complete the Wincestre Arc – Bronze
  • In the Footsteps of the Gods – Complete the Asgard and Jotunheim quests – Silver
  • As It Was Foretold – Complete “The Prophecy” storyline – Silver
  • England Subdued – Complete Hamtunscire Arc – Silver
  • Disorder of the Ancients – Eliminate all targets of the Order of Ancients – Gold
  • Rampage – Complete your first raid in England – Bronze
  • It’s Alive! – Create a Jomsviking – Bronze
  • Tranquility – Complete a Standing Stone puzzle – Bronze
  • Equilibrium – Complete 3 Cairn challenges – Bronze
  • Old School Treasure Hunt – Collect 5 Treasure Hoard rewards – Bronze
  • Skadi’s Hobby – Perform a 150m slide in the snow – Bronze
  • Witch Hunter – Defeat one Daughter of Lerion – Bronze
  • Equine Attack – Assassinate an enemy from your horse – Bronze
  • Silent Viking – Assassinate 10 enemies in a row without triggering a conflict – Bronze
  • Everyday Life – Complete 10 World Events – Bronze
  • Overdesign II – While on fire during a fight, kill 3 hard difficulty soldiers without breaking their shields – Silver
  • Completionist All the Way! – Complete all territories – Silver
  • Row Rage – Ram and destroy 5 boats in under 2 minutes with your longship – Bronze
  • We’re in the End Game Now – Reach Power 280 – Silver
  • A Picture of Grace – Run through 30 breakable objects – Bronze
  • Builder – Reach settlement level 3 – Bronze
  • Home Sweet Home – Reach settlement level 6 – Silver
  • Pioneer – Reach Vinland – Bronze
  • Home Decor – Place an item on each settlement cosmetic spot – Bronze
  • Not the Norse You’re Looking For – Successfully pass close to a guard in a distrust area by blending with a group of monks – Bronze
  • Face My Might! – Equip 8 abilities – Bronze
  • Ultimate Refinement – Fully upgrade and enhance a piece of gear – Silver
  • Flying Eivor – Get thrown 30 meters away by a destroyer or a housecarl – Bronze
  • Twinkle Twinkle – Release a firefly in your settlement – Bronze
  • Archaeologist – Complete all Roman collector challenges – Bronze
  • Orlog Champion – Beat all the Orlog players – Bronze
  • Good Catch! – Catch a fish of each type using the fishing line – Bronze
  • Full Mastery – Spend your first Mastery point – Silver
  • Is There Anybody Out There? – Light the unlit braziers on Hadrian’s Wall – Bronze
  • Slam Master – Complete all the flytings – Silver
  • Caladfwlch – Draw Excalibur from the Stone – Silver
  • It’s Not a Bug, It’s a Feature – Complete your first Animus Anomaly – Bronze
  • Seahorse – Swim a total of 3km with the horse – Bronze
  • The Hidden Truth – Obtain all video fragments and watch the hidden truth video – Silver
  • Master Hunter – Defeat all Alpha animals – Silver
  • Dreamcatcher – Destroy 10 Curse Symbols – Bronze
  • Godly Reward – Obtain Thor’s Helmet – Silver
  • Worthy – Wield Mjolnir – Bronze

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will release on November 10th. Check out our hands-on preview in the meantime.

[Source: PSNProfiles]