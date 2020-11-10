Shortly after the PlayStation 5‘s reveal, social media was inundated with comparisons to household items like routers and humidifiers. The console’s size also became the center of debate, but its designer – Senior Art Director Yujin Morisawa – doesn’t seem offended in the least bit.

“When you design something, you want to make it feel comfortable,” Morisawa told The Washington Post. “Sometimes it looks like a plant or some animal or some object. I think that’s more comfortable than something that’s weird, or something that they’ve never seen before.”

Morisawa doesn’t think the comparisons are a bad thing either. “I think it’s funny, though,” he continued. “I really like what people are playing with. I think it’s good energy.” Interestingly, Morisawa initially designed the PS5 to be bigger than it is!

“When I started drawing, it was much larger even though I didn’t know what engineering was going to do,” Morisawa revealed. “It’s kind of funny that engineering actually told me it’s too big. So, I actually had to shrink it down a little bit from the first drawing.”

Morisawa uses the term “five dimensions” to describe the PS5’s design. “When thinking about the experience we have, it’s kind of, you are living in a parallel world or you’re jumping around time or space,” he explained. “This is the PlayStation 5, so five dimensions really fits.”

Morisawa doesn’t think the reactions to PS5’s design were divisive. He believes that people take time to understand something new.

The full interview is an interesting read so make sure to check it out.

[Source: The Washington Post]