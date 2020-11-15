PlayStation 5 players have discovered a mysterious door in Bluepoint Games’ Demon’s Souls remake, which wasn’t in the original game.

Vaati, a prominent member of the Souls games community, published the clip below on Twitter that shows how to get to the door. It’s standing behind a faux wall and players currently have no idea how to open it.

There’s a mysterious new door in the Demon’s Souls Remake, and no one knows how to open ithttps://t.co/TdpHLuIRsR pic.twitter.com/MwYjcNy7ed — Vaati (@VaatiVidya) November 14, 2020

Reddit user Cosmic-Vagabond (via Kotaku) found a clever way to look behind the door. Using Photo Mode, they were able to see what was on the other side, and spotted something glowing on the balcony. There appears to be a dead knight on a bench, and the object is on him.

Players have tried numerous ways to open the door but to no avail. Here are some of the methods Cosmic-Vagabond has tried:

I’ve scoured 1-3 for a lever but haven’t found anything. I’ve tried Pure Black World Tendency and someone else said it was still locked on Pure White World Tendency. I’ve killed all the enemies (including PBWT BPs) in the entire level. I’ve approached the door while wearing the full Official, Imperial Spy, and Ancient King sets plus 3 out 4 pieces of the Blue Eyed Knight set. I’ve tried sprinting to the door as soon as the area loads. I’ve tried approaching while full stealth (Thief Ring plus Cloak). Allant and his shadow clone have bit the dust but the door remains shut.

Have any of our readers made an attempt to open this door?

[Source: Reddit via Kotaku]